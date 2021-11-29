Basilan loses again

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Roxas City Vanguards inflicted Basilan BRT Peace Riders’ second loss in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge after scoring an 83-77 victory on Sunday evening, November 28, 2021, at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

With the victory, the Vanguards created a five-way tie for the top spot with the Peace Riders, MisOr, Kapatagan, and Zamboanga Sibugay who have identical 3-2 (win-loss) slates.

The Pagadian Explorers are at second with a 2-3 record while Iligan is at the bottom with a 1-5 slate.

Kentoy Segura’s heroics provided Roxas its third victory after nailing crucial freethrows. Segura finished with 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block to lead the Vanguards.

Mohammad Salim paced the suddenly-struggling Peace Riders with 19 points, eight rebounds, and three steals.

The Scores:

Roxas 83 – Segura 17, Abanto 10, Bonleon 9, Tabi 9, Monte 9, Valin 8, Gimpayan 8, Basco 5, Martinez 5, Mabigat 2, Dela Cruz 1, Adante 0, Solatorio 0.

Basilan 77 – Salim 19, Morada 13, Panganiban 12, Hallare 9, Daa 7, Goloran 4, Ferrer 4, Lunor 4, Luciano 3, Julkipli 2, Saliddin 0, Soliva 0.

Quarterscores: 14-16, 30-43, 50-47, 83-77.

