CCPO sees illegal drugs as major factor for crimes in the city

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top official of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is putting importance on their drug operations as they notice a high correlation between crimes and drugs.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, CCPO director, said that they notice that the presence of illegal drugs is the major factor for presence of crimes, including rape, robbery, theft, murder, among others.

However, Ligan could not provide figures on this yet.

Ligan again reiterates the importance of intercepting proliferation of illegal drugs before these reach the streets to prevent crimes to happen.

“Yes, because ato napod nakita nga hbang krimen mutumar because of dtugs, mangawat because of drugs, mangrape because of druga, ang correlation between ither crimes and drugs taas kaayo,” Ligan said.

(Yes, because we also noticed that other crimes will only transpire because of drugs. Some rob because of drugs, some rape because of drugs, the correlation between other crimes and drugs is very high.)

With this, the entire city policemen are intensifying their operations and campaigns against drug proliferation, wherein they target to confiscate at least three kilos of ‘shabu’ per month.

For the past four months, Ligan said that they have an estimated three kilos of ‘shabu’ confiscated each month. Their largest drug haul so far is this month as of November 29 is a total of five kilos of confiscated ‘shabu’.

Ligan added that on Saturday, November 27, they had their monthly Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operation (SACLEO), wherein around 103 operations against drugs, loose firearms, gambling, and wanted persons were conducted. On the same day, they confiscated 288 grams of ‘shabu’ amounting to P1.9 million.

In a separate buy-bust operation on Sunday, November 28, the city police were also able to confiscate two kilos of ‘shabu’ in barangay Duljo-Fatima in Cebu City. Two individuals were also arrested from the said operation.

