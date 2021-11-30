Miss Universe France diagnosed with COVID-19, in lockdown in Israel

Miss Universe France Clémence Botino has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently in lockdown in Israel as the 70th Miss Universe pageant approaches.

The beauty queen revealed her COVID-19 test results in a statement on her Instagram page today, Nov. 30. Botino also admitted crying when she found out about her condition.

“This morning, they called me to say that I was positive. I was shocked and sad, it is truly hard,” she told fans.

Botino recounted calling her family to tell them about her test results and opened up on how difficult it is to be diagnosed with COVID-19 while abroad.

“They (family) have been really [supportive]. It is not easy to deal with all of that while being far from home,” she said.

Botino then assured that the Miss Universe Organization is taking care of her and she is looking after herself as well.

“I will stay [in lockdown for] 10 days then I will be tested again,” she added. “Even if it is hard, I won’t give up. Life has brought me to Israel and everything is ready. Every situation is supposed to make us stronger.”

The beauty queen also reminded the public to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic and thanked her fans for supporting her.

“Don’t forget to be safe because the virus is still here. Thank you for your support and love,” she said.

Israel’s tourism minister Yoel Razvozov announced last Sunday, Nov. 28, that the country will still host the Miss Universe beauty pageant on Dec. 12. This is despite the border shutdown in the country in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

According to Razvozov, participants in the Miss Universe pageant will be granted waivers and will possibly be subject to PCR testing every 48 hours, among other precautionary measures.

Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez arrived in Israel last Sunday. She asked for the public’s prayers given the threat of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. /ra

