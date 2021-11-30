Cebu City vendors appeal for reopening of night market this Christmas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Traders will again be seen on downtown streets at night if Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama would approve a proposal to allow the resumption of the city’s night market.

Raquel Arce, head of the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) Team, said she already endorsed to the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) the request of vendors groups here for the resumption of night market operations next month.

After their review, EOC will be the one to forward said proposal to the mayor’s office for approval.

“Wala koy objection. Kung pila to ka personnel atong nadeploy sauna, ato sigurong doblehon kay magpatuman paman sa health protocols,” she said.

(I do not have any objections. Whatever was the number of personnel that we deployed in prior years, we can double it this year to ensure compliance with health protocols.)

Vendors are proposing for the night market to be opened along Colon Street from 6 p.m. to 3 .m. just like in the past.

And to ensure the safety of the buying public, only the vaccinated vendors will be allowed to sell at the night market.

“Kani siya nga proposals gikan gyod ni sa vendors. Dili ni gikan sa amoa. Of course, ato pa ning irefer sa EOC ug sa atong mayor,”, said Arce.

(These proposals came from the vendors. These did not come from us. Of course, we will refer this to the EOC and to our mayor.)

If approved, vendors are prepared to comply with vending rules and regulations and the health protocols imposed by the city government, Arce said.

“Ang ilaha is ang paghugot nga pagpatuman sa health protocols. Kahibalo na gyod na sila,” she said.

(They are for the strict implementation of health protocols. They are already aware of this.)

Arce said that holding a night market will help vendors take advantage of the holiday season and recover from over a year of struggles caused by the pandemic. / dcb

