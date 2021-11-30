Linky Yap shows who’s boss, tops Cepca online chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After campaigning with the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors, FIDE Arbiter (FA) Lincoln Yap shifted his focus to the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca): Barracks Chess Club Online Blitz Series.

The decision quickly paid dividends after Yap ruled the All-Cepcans category on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

The 64-year old FA Yap is one of the Naki Warriors’ trusted wood pushers. He is also the father of International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap.

The elder Yap finished the all-Cepcans category with 7.0 points for his second straight win in the online chess event.

Last Sunday, he bested former weekly champion Rosendo Yamyamin who also had 7.0 points but accumulated a lower tie-break score.

FA Yap collected a total of 35.75 tiebreak points against Yamyamin’s 29.

Rounding off the top three in the all-Cepcans category is Antonio Cabibil who scored 6.5 points.

National Master (NM) Jasper Rom and Michael Tinga settled for fourth and fifth places, respectively, despite scoring 6.0 points apiece. Like FA Yap, NM Rom earned the fourth spot by scoring the higher tie-break points over Tinga.

Meanwhile, Reynaldo Flores, 63, topped the Group B Cepcans category by scoring a total of 36 points.

Maria Kristine Lavandero settled for second with 32 points while Joseleo Cortes finished third with 28 points.

Jinky Catulay of the Toledo City Trojans bagged the fourth place honors with 25 points and Nicanor Cuizon settled at fifth place with 23 points.

The final edition of the four-part online blitz series of the Barracks Chess Club last Sunday was sponsored by John Velarde. /rcg

