Cebu City to focus on rehabilitation of Sitio Lawis for return of fire victims

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government will be focusing on the rehabilitation of Sitio Lawis in Barangay Mambaling as the city continues to respond to the immediate needs of the over 4,000 fire victims.

Rama has already ordered the reblocking and rehabilitation of this coastal sitio so that when the time comes for the return of the residents, the road there has been already fixed and boundaries set, reducing the risk of another large-scale fire from happening.

“We are focused on dispersing, addressing the congestion. We are now getting ready so we can bring the ground zero back. Also on health and sanitation, it has to be something to be very conscious about.”

“There are 4,000 individuals, I am seeing that we have to do something in the present set-up (in the evacuation center). We will be able to address the congestion, avoid health problems, and the concerns of COVID-19,” said the mayor.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the City Health Department (CHD) officer-in-charge, said that they have checked on the Mambaling evacuees in their evacuation site in the Alaska Elementary School building.

“Niari gyod ta kay atong gitan-aw sa atong mga kaigsunonan nga naay balatian. Nakaserbisyo tag mga 100 plus nga pasyente. In fact, sa gym, naa pud tay gibutang didto together sa Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC),” said Ibones.

The CHD said they are continuously monitoring the evacuees because over 900 families are now being housed in one compound, which can be a potential spreader for the COVID-19.

CHD is also monitoring the sanitation of the area upon the order of Mayor Rama.

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has promised to provide water tanks to increase the supply of water in the evacuation center.

Officials of Barangay Mambaling are still asking for donations of food, water, hygiene kits, and sleeping items for the evacuees.

Donations can be directed to the Mambaling barangay hall. /rcg

