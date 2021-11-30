LOOK: Jane de Leon cuts hair “for a role”
CEBU, Philippines— Actress Jane de Leon surprised fans in her latest Instagram post, sporting a bob haircut.
The actress said that she cut her hair “for a role”, which prompted speculations that this would be for her portrayal as Darna in “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series.”
“Cutting my hair for a role? ✂️ Definitely did it!” she captioned her Instagram post.
Past Darnas in film and series are seen to have long hair.
Meanwhile, netizens and celebrity friends gushed over how De Leon looks in her short hairstyle.
“Love!!! 🤍,” co-star Iza Calzado wrote. Calzado will be portraying the original Darna and Narda’s mother in the anticipated TV series.
Janella Salvador who will play Valentina’s character in the TV series Darna also wrote in the comment section, “Short hair suits you!” /rcg
