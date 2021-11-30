Isko to visit Cebu again this December

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso is expected to return to Cebu again.

Domagoso made this announcement on social media, accompanied by photos of his billboard hanging right beside those of reelectionist Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia along Cebu South Coastal Road in Talisay City.

“Magkita ta ug usab, Cebu. Padayon ta!” his caption read.

The post sparked new speculations that One Cebu, the local party founded by the Garcias, could be endorsing Domagoso’s Presidential bid.

However, One Cebu has yet to formally announce the national bets they will be supporting for next year’s elections.

Domagoso was in Cebu last Sunday, November 28 to give financial assistance, amounting to a total of over P9 million, to the victims of the fire that hit Sitio Lawis, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

During that visit, the Presidential candidate told local media he is scheduled to come back to Cebu ‘by December’.

He also said he is still hoping to get the support of One Cebu.

“I am asking of all kinds of support especially kung ako’y matutulongan at mapupusoan nang One Cebu,” said Domagoso.

“Syempre ang dalingin ko that someday, matulungan ako nang One Cebu. Matulungan ako ni Governor Gwen at Cong. PJ (Pablo John) Garcia kasi syempre kailangan ko lahat ng tulong, at isang setback ko, wala naman akong tatay na Presidente,” said Domagoso.

/bmjo

