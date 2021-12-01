SIS keeps semis bid alive with win over Global Remit

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Sabong International Spikers (SIS) kept their semifinals bid alive by grinding out a tough win against Global Remit, 25-21, 25-21, 17-25, 25-21, in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League on Tuesday evening, November 30, 2021 in Lipa City, Batangas.

Jelord Talisayan scored 18 points along with six digs and six receptions for SIS, comprised of players mostly from Negros Oriental.

Their victory against Global Remit improved their record to 1-1 (win-loss) in Pool B.

“One of our main purposes is to inspire the young people of Negros Oriental,” said Talisayan, who is playing out of Guihulngan City.

“We want to show them that we are role models in playing volleyball when they grow up.”

Bouncing back from their tough loss against MRT-Negros on Monday, the SIS displayed better composure to inflict Global Remit its second straight defeat in the tournament.

Charles Absin had three blocks to finish with 15 points to chip in for the SIS while Ramil de La Cruz contributed 10 points and 12 receptions.

Joeven de la Vega led Global Remit with 21 points, including three blocks, and Josh Villanueva chipped in 11 points.

Global Remit lost Ron Medalla to a left knee injury late in the second set where SIS was leading, 22-16.

SIS was ahead 22-14 in the fourth set when Alex Disquitado, Joeven Dela Vega and Peter Quiel led Global Remit’s 6-1 run to cut the deficit to 20-23.

However, the SIS banked on their opponent’s two consecutive errors in the last three plays to close out the match that lasted an hour and 49 minutes. / dcb

