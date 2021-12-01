10 barangays in Cebu City get cash incentives for successful anti-drug programs

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Ten barangays in Cebu City were awarded with P100,000 for their successful anti-drug programs.

The City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP) said that these Barangay Anti Abuse Drug Councils (BADAC) have been selected as outstanding among the 80 barangays (villages) in the city.

These barangays are Sudlon I, Sto. Niño, Sinsin, Sapangdaku, Sudlon II, Parian, Toong, Basak Pardo, Mabini, and Luz.

“Each of them will receive P100,000 as cash incentives. Ang pagpili aning Best Performing BADAC, dili lang gitudlo-tudlo lang. Duna tay parameters sa pagpili, ang pinakadako nga point kung nadeclare ang barangay as drug cleared,” said Jonah John Rodriguez, the head of COSAP.

Of the ten barangays awarded, seven are already drug cleared including Sudlon I, Sto. Niño, Sinsin, Sapangdaku, Sudlon II, Parian, and Toong.

Four other barangays have applied recently, and their evaluations are coming up this month, which means more barangays may be drug cleared.

Rodriguez said the declaration of drug cleared barangay is very challenging because each village needs to actively conduct rehabilitation programs among their identified users and pushers.

The barangay must be able to account for the watchlist of drug users and personalities in their jurisdiction.

These personalities must also undergo community-based drug rehabilitation programs (CBDRP) such as rehabilitation for users and livelihood interventions for pushers.

Cebu City has opened a Barangay Silangan for drug pushers who have been rehabilitated to undergo skills and livelihood training to help turn their lives around.

“They need to have an active community based drug rehabilitation programs. Basically, atong mandate is in harm reduction,” said Rodriguez.

The COSAP also continues to conduct surprise drug test for City Hall and barangay employees to keep the city government drug free.

The COSAP is awaiting results for the recent drug tests they have conducted in the different offices.

/bmjo

READ MORE: Cebu COSAP to strengthen rehabilitation of drug users and pushers

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy