Cebu City’s new curfew starts from 12 midnight to 3am for adults and 10pm to 4am for minors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s new curfew starts at 12 midnight to 3 a.m. for adults and 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. for minors starting December 2, 2021.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said this is in line with the new directives issued by Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama on Wednesday evening, December 1.

Rama’s new directive is under No. 11-30-2021-01.

Parilla, however, said that Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APORs), employees of BPOs, health workers, and government agencies providing frontline and emergency services are exempted from the new curfew.

Also, workers, cargo vehicles, public transportation, and operating hours of establishment primarily offering essential goods and services are also not restricted by the said curfew hours.

Parilla said adults will need to follow the 12 midnight to 3 a.m. curfew while those under 18 years old will have to be at home from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Rama’s directive took effect at midnight on December 2, 2021.

Despite these changes, Parilla said that their deployment will remain since only the time was changed in the new directive.

Parilla further reminds the public to adhere to the directives implemented in the city and avoid being complacent to avoid another surge of the COVID-19.

For their past Oplan Bulabog operations that they conducted, the majority of the violations was the failure to follow the previous curfew which is from 11:30 p.m. to 4 a.m.

With the issuance of the mayor’s directive, the police are hoping that the number of curfew violators will significantly drop. /rcg

READ: Curfew lifting in Cebu City may be gradual — Rama

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy