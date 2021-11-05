Curfew lifting in Cebu City may be gradual — Rama

CEBU CITY, Philippine — Cebu City’s lifting of the curfew may not be automatic.

Acting Mayor Michael Rama said he would be meeting again with the city’s convergence group, that involved all stakeholders from the police to the barangays, to the establishments.

Rama said that definitely the curfew would not automatically be lifted because preparations would need to be set.

The lifting of the curfew means that authorities will already need to monitor the movement of the people at night.

More establishments could open with the lifting of the curfew, which means that there might be a chance that people would converge in bars and clubs, risking another COVID-19 surge.

While these were being prepared, Rama said the city government would need to take prudent steps before actually lifting the current curfew of 11:30 p.m. to 4 a.m.

“Forward looking, if curfew will be lifted, we need to know preparatory things should we do (it) in a multisectoral dimensions. May it be it gradual or what not,” said Rama.

Rama will have a daily assessment of the curfew starting November 5, 2021, to come up with a strategic plan to slowly lift the curfew.

For now, Rama appeals once again to parents to impose parental supervised implementation of the curfew in each household.

The parents should set a household curfew even if the curfew of the city will eventually be lifted.

“Kung magsturya tag tomorrow, if massive vaccination will be pursued, di man mahimo nga we continue to talk about curfew,” said the acting mayor.

(If we discuss about tomorrow, if massive vaccination will be pursued, we cannot allow that we continue to talk about curfew.)

