Darren Espanto wows with beach body in Cebu

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital Content Specialist | December 02,2021 - 05:40 PM

CEBU, Philippines— Netizens gushed over Darren Espanto’s latest photo uploaded on his Instagram account, flaunting his beach body.

The 20-year-old singer-actor shared some photos from his beach getaway at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan in Cebu.

“It’s December already?” he captioned.

Espanto also wrote on the comment section, “Habang lahat ng tao ay nasa Siargao at Bora, ako ay nagpunta ng Cebu.”

A lot of his fans were surprised and amazed by his photos.

“Have fun Darren! Sulitin mo ang free time mo! Deserved mo yan!! Stay safe always D,” a fan wrote in the comment section.

“Ang hot and pogi mo naman. Napaaga na yata ang Christmas,” another fan wrote.

“Darren in Mactan omgeeeeee,” another netizen said.

Espanto is among the successful singers who won the “The Voice Kids” in 2014. He won second place while Juan Karlos Labajo won third place and Lyca Gairanod was hailed the champion.

