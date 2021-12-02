Cebu City exceeds target in Nat’l Vax Days with 100K doses administered

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City was able to vaccinate more than its target set for the National Vaccination Days.

The City Health Department (CHD) on Thursday, December 2, reported that they had accomplished a 102 percent completion rate for the three-day event.

Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, City Health Officer, said they were able to administer 31,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on the first day, another 29,000 on the second day, and another 40,000 during the last day.

To sum it up, the city was able to administer a total of around 100,000 doses of the vaccines as of 7 a.m. on Thursday.

“Niabot ta og 102 something percent. Nisaka gyud ta,” said Ibones.

(We reached 102 something percent. We really went up.)

Ibones attributed the feat to their decision to open up a total of 91 vaccination sites, most of which happened in barangay gymnasiums, village churches, and chapels.

“Mao ng dako gyud kaayo ning kuan sa Cebu City nga nakaopen tag 90 sites. In fact, 91 sites, unya nakuha pa gyud nato atong target,” he explained.

(That is why that opening 90 sites was a big help to Cebu City. In fact, 91 sites, and we also reached our target.)

Ibones expressed gratitude to the public for participating in the National Vaccination Days, which ran from November 29 to December 1.

Ex-officio councilor and Kasambagan Barangay Captain Franklyn Ong, in a separate interview, also thanked barangay officials in encouraging their constituents to get jabbed, and implementing actions to help the city achieve its goal.

“Dunay gamay’ng mga problema… Naay gagmay nga problema. So hinaot nga pag-extension, ma corrected na nato kay naa gyuy uban siguro sa ka busy malimtan”, said Ong.

(We have a small problem … we have a small problem. So we hope for an extension, we can correct that because there are others who must have forgotten to get vaccinated because they were busy.)

Cebu City aimed at administering a total of 96,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines for the three-day vaccination drive, at a rate of 32,700 doses per day.

The national government has extended the National Vaccination Days until December 3.

