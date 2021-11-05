Darren Espanto can’t believe Squid Games actor likes his Halloween costume

CEBU, Philippines—Darren Espanto was exhilarated after South Korean actor Wi Ha-Joon reacted positively to his recent post.

Espanto took to Twitter to share about the “Squid Game” actor liking his Halloween costume.

“NO WAAAAY 🥲 Wi Ha-join liked my post!!!” Espanto tweeted in disbelief.

Espanto dressed up as the Korean actor’s role, an undercover police officer.

He was joined by Robi Domingo and Cassy Legaspi.

Ha-Joon stars as police officer Hwang Jun-ho, who goes undercover in the deadly games in an effort to find his missing brother.

Squid Game is a survival drama set in Seoul, South Korea where hundreds of cash strapped players signed away their life rights to play children’s games for a chance at winning a $38 million grand prize. /rcg

READ:

Morissette Amon and Darren Espanto’s rendition of ‘A Whole New World’ making rounds online

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy