Darren Espanto can’t believe Squid Games actor likes his Halloween costume
CEBU, Philippines—Darren Espanto was exhilarated after South Korean actor Wi Ha-Joon reacted positively to his recent post.
Espanto took to Twitter to share about the “Squid Game” actor liking his Halloween costume.
“NO WAAAAY 🥲 Wi Ha-join liked my post!!!” Espanto tweeted in disbelief.
Espanto dressed up as the Korean actor’s role, an undercover police officer.
He was joined by Robi Domingo and Cassy Legaspi.
Ha-Joon stars as police officer Hwang Jun-ho, who goes undercover in the deadly games in an effort to find his missing brother.
Squid Game is a survival drama set in Seoul, South Korea where hundreds of cash strapped players signed away their life rights to play children’s games for a chance at winning a $38 million grand prize. /rcg
