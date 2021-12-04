SB19, KathNiel, Janina Vela and Ashley Gosiengfiao stars in Acer’s Holiday Campaign

Acer is staging a holiday extravaganza full of prizes, a new song of love and hope, and the chance to win an IKEA home makeover.

Consumers and fans are in for a treat as Acer goes all out with their “Holidays at Home” Sales and Raffle Promo. Look forward to amazing discounts on select Acer and Predator models of laptops, desktops and accessories; freebies such as IKEA gift cards worth up to Php 5,000 or a Smart Bro LTE Pocket Wi-Fi with every purchase and the chance to win two home makeover packages from IKEA, each worth over Php100,000.

That’s not all! To kick-off the holiday shopping festivities, Acer is releasing its holiday anthem titled “Live It Up” to be performed by Pinoy pop super group SB19 with the music video shot inside IKEA Pasay City, the world’s largest IKEA store. Also featured in the music video are Cong and Team Payaman, Kang Dupet, Een Mercado, Reg Rubio, Maggiekarp, burg, and other Acer and Predator ambassadors.

The fun doesn’t end there as SB19 joins fellow Acer ambassadors Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, online sweetheart Janina Vela, rapper-singer Josue, and multi-talented Predator ambassador Ashley Gosiengfiao at a live event on December 3. This will be streamed on Acer Philippines’ official Facebook page. Joining them at the event are Predator ambassadors.

Despite the easing of restrictions, many people, including students and seniors, are still staying at home either by choice or as compelled by circumstances. So we’re making things merrier with a raffle promo that would give them an IKEA home makeover and more, discounts and freebies, and a new song of hope for the holidays. We hope the holidays will bring joy and hope among our customers and their families. SUE ONG-LIM Acer Philippines General Manager

Every purchase of these Acer products qualifies you to join the Acer “Holidays at Home” raffle with two grand prizes– two (2) IKEA makeover packages worth Php100,000 which includes a free consultation with an IKEA PH Design Specialist. There will also be three (3) winners of Acer Aspire Vero laptops each worth Php41,999, ten (10) winners of Php 12,000 worth of Smart Call & Text card and five (5) winners of the Smart Bro 5G Rocket WiFi.

The “Holidays at Home” promo is valid from November 15 to December 31, 2021. The raffle will take place on January 14, 2022.

Stay tuned for the FB Live event with KathNiel, SB19, Janina Vela, Ashley Gosiengfiao, Josue, and Predator ambassadors on December 3!

