Taft Properties welcomes the holidays at the resort-inspired Soltana Nature Residences

The ongoing health crisis did not stop Taft Properties from mounting a Christmas celebration, inviting everyone to “Come Home to Nature” this holiday season.

Last November 26, 2021, Taft Properties lit up its giant Christmas tree at the Soltana Nature Residences in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

Its giant tree was adorned with native weaved bamboo elements, a nod to the development’s association to nature and an imbibement of this year’s “Christmas Traditions” theme showcasing the Paskong Pinoy feel all around the vicinity.

The ceremony was led by Taft Properties COO and Vice President Myra Lynn Gilig and Lapu-Lapu First Lady Cindi Chan.

With the anticipation for the coming year with healing, love, creativity, and resilience, Taft Properties is moving forward towards a journey of a new beginning with its homeowners, partners, and residents.

Gilig invites everyone to experience the Christmas season in a residential condominium envisioned to become a sought after residential estate with pleasures of resort-inspired ambiance having various active and passive comforts that is Soltana Nature Residences.

“Because of the large sprawl here in Soltana Nature Residences, we can do alot. And with that I think during Christmas, this is more than an inviting area. We would like everybody to enjoy the Christmas vibes here, under the shady corners of Soltana Nature Residences, under our greens, under nature, and enjoying the Mactan sea breeze,” said Gilig.

The joyful event was made even more special by the Christmas tunes from the award-winning Mandaue Children and Youth Chorus who garnered awards around the world under the baton of Dennis Gregory Sugarol, the group’s music director and founder.

The tree-lighting ceremony also gave the guests a preview of Soltana Nature Residences’ Tower Two, a residential tower with commercial and office buildings.

Tower Two sits at a 5.7-hectare development by Taft Properties that will have eight residential towers once completed. With about 65 percent of the development’s total area set aside for open spaces, it will have a structure for central amenities, including a commercial zone and building.

Soltana’s Tower Two will focus on the needs of the market, catering to a wide range of homeowners, from those who love nature, to active retirees, entrepreneurs and other investors.

Located in Barangay Marigondon, its prime location gives it easy access to resorts and beaches, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, and the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway.

