Taft Properties’ iconic Horizons 101 celebrates “Christmas Tradition”

Christmas has started for the iconic Horizons 101, the tallest building in the Visayas and Mindanao areas. The premier real estate developer, Taft Properties, lighted its star-decked trees last October 29, 2021 at the Horizons 101 showroom along General Maxilom Ave. in Cebu City to mark the start of its holiday celebration.

The ceremony was led by Taft Properties CEO and President Jack Gaisano and COO and Vice President Myra Lynn Gilig. The other family members of Taft Properties including Sally Gaisano, mother of Jack Gaisano, were also present to take part in the celebration.

The manifestation of ‘Christmas Tradition’ as this year’s theme is a celebration of a year full of success, hope and resilience.

“We look forward to a more meaningful Christmas this year. Grateful for the gift of life, for the gift of family and especially thankful for the company as we officially mark the start of this happy season,” Gaisano said.

Given the challenge of holding events like Christmas tree lighting last year, the height of the pandemic, Taft Properties still managed to mount an intimate event for this year’s ceremony.

“The fact that Taft properties has continued to light its Christmas trees in all of its iconic projects, is just proof that Taft Properties is here to stay and we are committed to deliver on the promise that we give to our unit owners,” Gilig said.

The joyful event last Oct. 29 was made even more special by the Christmas tunes from the award-winning Jose R. Gullas Visayas Chorale and Nena Gullas, wife of the late Jose “Dodong” R. Gullas — the group’s founder.

A homegrown property developer, Taft Properties has been continuously rising to become one of the leading real estate developers in the country, developing iconic properties which significantly adds to Cebu’s continuously growing economy.

If you want to take part in their holiday celebration, feel free to visit the Horizons 101 showroom and have your photos taken at their Christmas display area.

So, what are you waiting for? Visit their showroom now and don’t forget to wear your biggest smile for this great photo opportunity! | ADVERTORIAL