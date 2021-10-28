Taft Properties commences the yuletide season with annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony

It is very much Christmas time at Taft Properties as the premier real estate developer ushers in the Yuletide season with an annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony on October 27, 2021, at the Taft East Gate Showroom along Pope John Paul II Avenue corner Cardinal Rosales Avenue in Cebu City.

This year’s ceremony was spearheaded by Taft Properties CEO and President Jack Gaisano and Taft Properties General Manager Myrna Lynn Gilig. The family members of Taft Properties were also present to celebrate the festivity of the season.

Taft Properties’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony started a few years back and has now become a tradition that heralds the fun and festive season.

The theme of this year’s lighting ceremony is ‘Christmas Tradition.’ What is behind this is the celebration of a year full of success, hope, and resilience.

“We have started the Christmas lighting tradition a few years ago and have always looked forward to this event. It heralds the fun and festive season,” Gaisano said.

Even if it was a challenge to hold events like Christmas tree lighting last year with the pandemic, Taft Properties still managed to spearhead a lighting ceremony in their small way, more intimate and subdued.

“This year, as we go along, we try to get to our normal routine,” Gaisano said.

Taft Properties has been steadily rising to become one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

The real estate developer changes the way people live by providing them with the finest housing communities for many young professionals, entrepreneurs, families, and retirees.

In 2020, Taft Properties launched their Christmas Campaign ‘Comforts of Christmas.’ According to Gilig, the campaign is a sentiment to those who believe in them that they are committed to delivering their projects even with the pandemic.

“As early as October, we start celebrating Christmas. This is a testament that we are confident that the real estate will bounce back,” Gilig added.

The Christmas display is accessible for taking photos. Visit it now at Taft East Gate Showroom and take a snap!

