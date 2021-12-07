Former ‘Cebu Chess King’ lords Cepca weekly online chess  

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Former “Cebu Chess King” Antonio Cabibil lorded the All-Cepcans division of Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) weekly online chess tournament last Sunday, December 5, 2021.

The 55-year old Cabibil, who was the “Cebu Chess King” in 1995 and 2007 during his heydays with the Southwestern University chess varsity team, finished the nine-round Swiss system online tournament with 7.0 points to top the all-Cepcans category.

Cabibil, who also topped one of the weekly online tournaments of Cepca in November, bested fellow weekly champion Jimmy Ty Jr., who settled for second place with 6.5 points.

National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr., who played for the Toledo City Trojans in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), rounded off the top three woodpushers of the weekly tournament by scoring 6.0 points.

Meanwhile, Edwin Cablao, a 53-year old principal at Bulacao Community School, ruled the Cepcans B category with his 31-point performance.

Former weekly champion, Maria Kristine Lavandero settled for second place with 30 points while Leo Lofranco completed the top three woodpushers by scoring 25 points.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy