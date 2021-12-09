‘Empowering Newness’: Very Peri is 2022 Color of the Year

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A new shade of periwinkle is the Color of the Year for 2022, according to color authority Pantone.

Pantone on Thursday, December 9, 2021, (Philippine Standard Time) named ‘Very Peri’, with color code PANTONE 17-3938, as the 2022 Color of the Year.

This is the first time Pantone created a new shade for the Color of the Year instead of selecting existing ones, based on reports from international news outlets.

Designers and executives from Pantone made Very Peri to symbolize ‘an empowering newness’, and to help people ‘embrace the altered landscape of possibilities’ after periods of isolation and lockdowns.

“As we move into a world of unprecedented change, the selection of PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri brings novel perspective and vision of the trusted and beloved blue color family, encompassing the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time with its violet red undertone, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expressions,” Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement.

Pantone also said Very Peri is meant to put emphasis on the rising influence of ‘the digital realm’, and how its integration with our physical lives opened to new doors of possibilities.

“Digital design helps us to stretch the limits of reality, opening the door to a dynamic virtual world where we can explore and create new color possibilities,” Pantone said.

“With trends in gaming, the expanding popularity of the metaverse and rising artistic community in the digital space PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri illustrates the fusion of modern life and how color trends in the digital world are being manifested in the physical world and vice versa,” they added.

The Pantone Color Institute is a business unit under Pantone, a propriety color space of X-Rite Inc. which manufactures color measurement and management products.

They started the Color of the Year initiative in 2000.

2021’s Color of the Year was Ultimate Gray (PANTONE 17-5104).

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES

Classic Blue is Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2020

Pantone announces Living Coral as 2019 color of the year