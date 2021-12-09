Mambaling drug busts yield 2 kilos of shabu worth close to P14M

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Close to P14 million worth of shabu (local term for methamphetamine hydrochloride) was seized in two separate drug busts last Wednesday evening, December 8 in Brgy. Mambaling here.

Both operations occurred in one sitio (sub-village), Sitio Puntod, albeit separately.

Anti-narcotic agents and enforcers from the Central Visayas offices of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7), Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU), and Mambaling Police Station also arrested two suspects, both considered as ‘high-value individuals’ at the regional level.

The first operation took place at 8 p.m. wherein authorities arrested a certain Lyndon Acruz Bariñan.

Confiscated from Bariñan were at least 70 small plastic packs, one large and one medium plastic packs, all containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu.

The seized drugs weighed approximately 1.02 kilograms, with an estimated value of P6.9 million.

More than an hour later, operatives nabbed another suspect, identified as Marcelina Villacorta Galang, within the same area.

Galang’s arrest yielded one medium-sized plastic pack containing around 1.03 kilograms of shabu with a street value of P7 million.

Galang, 37, was also considered a ‘high-value’ target.

Both Bariñan ang Galang are now detained in Mambaling Police Station. /rcg

