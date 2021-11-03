Five drug personalities arrested in three successive Inayawan buy busts

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least five drug personalities were arrested in successive buy-bust operations in Barangay Inayawan, here at dawn on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

A total of 105.76 grams of shabu amounting to P719,168 was seized from three simultaneous buy-bust operations in the said village.

The arrested suspects were identified as Dario “Nono” Montaña, 50; Daryl “Dada” Gabaca, 30; Donald “Ar-ar” Combre, 33; Neil “Paniki” Oyson, 36; and Jowel “Jeaw” Mondido.

Police Major Jose Angelo Acupinpin said both Montaña and Gabaca were caught together in Sitio Valbuena past 12 midnight on Wednesday with 50.28 grams of shabu with a Dangerous Drug Board (DDB) value of P341, 904.

Pieces of evidence recovered from the two suspects include seven small size and two large size heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance, and two one hundred peso bills.

He said Montaña, who resides in the said sitio, was a high-value individual (HVI) in the station level while Gabaca, a resident of Sitio Dawis in Barangay San Roque, Talisay City, was a street level individual (SLI)

Meanwhile, Combre and Oyson were arrested together in Sitio Colo in Barangay Inayawan, approximately two hours after Montaña and Gabaca were arrested.

They were caught with 50.24 grams of suspected shabu worth an estimated P341,632.

Combre, a resident of Barangay Lahug, was considered as a HVI in the station level while Oyson, who is residing in Sitio Narra in Barangay Inayawan, was a SLI.

Mondido, on the other hand, who was a SLI and a resident of Sitio Narra, was arrested in the vicinity.

He was caught with 5.24 grams of suspected shabu amounting to P35,632.

The five suspects were brought to Pardo Police Station while awaiting filing of appropriate charges while the pieces of evidence were brought to Cebu City Crime Laboratory Office for examination.

