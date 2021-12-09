Cortes thanks Mandauehanons for helping city achieve herd immunity

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes thanked his constituents, front liners, and the different teams who helped in the city’s vaccination program.

This after the Department of Interior and Local Government named Mandaue as one of the 23 highly-urbanized cities in the country to have achieved herd immunity

“Dako kaayo natong kalipay no nga usa ta sa dagkong HUCs nga nakakab-ot og herd immunity, that only shows nga atong team effort especially sa ato’ng front liners, mga doctors, nurses, taga DRRMO, taga kabarangayan, EOC, VOC, nga nindot ang pagpadagan dunay sistema niya labaw sa tanan without the support of the public, the Mandauehanons dili ni nato makab-ot,” said Cortes.

Based on the December 7 data of the Cebu Vaccination Statistics, 89 percent of Mandaue’s eligible population have already received their first dose while over 69 percent are fully vaccinated.

Cortes said though that this should not be a reason to be complacent and urged Mandauehanons to still strictly follow health protocols because the COVID-19 threat is still present especially its new variant Omicron.

“Ato na ning padayunon (health protocols) kay this will be the new normal, magpabilin na ni. Ako’ng awhagon ang atoang mga kaigsuonan nga padayun ta, we will heal as one,” said Cortes.

The Mayor added that extra care must be taken with the coming Christmas where parties and family gatherings are celebrated.

He encouraged parents to not bring their children in going out to prevent their children from getting infected.

Cortes also encouraged individuals to minimize going outside to limit the risk of contracting the virus.

Cortes said the city’s strategies and programs will be maintained as these have helped with the city’s vaccination program and the decrease in the COVID-19 active cases.

On December 7, Mandaue City also received two certificates of citation from the Department of Health for the best functional operations center and as a Local Government Unit with Best Practices for COVID-19 response.

Dr. Dominga Obenza, the city’s health officer, said that despite reaching herd immunity, they continue to encourage the rest of the population to have themselves vaccinated against COVID-19. /rcg

