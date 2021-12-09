MCPO closely monitoring drug-cleared barangays

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office is closely monitoring the city’s barangays especially those drug-cleared barangays.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Eloveo Marquez, deputy city director for operation of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said that this was because there were some individuals involved in drugs who would want to enter these barangays because they believed that the authorities had loosened the monitoring in these areas.

“Ang uban involved sa drugs itake advantage nila nga macleared ang USA ka barangay then ilang sudlan kay nagdahom sila nga loosened na ang monitoring sa usa ka area nga na cleared. So dili na siya. In fact, ato pang higpitan ang monitoring to prevent the reoccurrence sa problema sa barangay,” said Marquez.

(Some of those involved in drugs, they take advantage of the fact that a barangay has been declared as drug-cleared barangay because they believed that the monitoring in these areas because they have already been cleared is loosened. But that is not so. In fact, we tighten the monitoring to prevent the reoccurence of the problem of the barangay.)

The MCPO official said they would encourage the barangays and drug warriors to help them in monitoring their areas.

Two barangays in Mandaue City namely Bakilid and Tawason have been declared drug-cleared by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Mayor Jonas Cortes hoped that more barangays would be declared drug cleared and that the two barangays would become their role models.

Cortes said that aside from the city’s COVID-19 response, the city was also focusing on other problems like drugs.

He said they had been helping barangays and providing them with what they would need to fight illegal drugs.

The city gives a P500,000 incentive to barangays that will be declared as drug-cleared barangays.

Marquez said that the barangays’ population density would matter because it could somehow mean that there would be more drug dependents in that area.

Cortes is confident that Barangay Subangdaku, one of the city’s biggest barangays, will be declared drug cleared because of how active the barangay is about it.

A drug-cleared barangay means that the barangay have accounted all its drug dependents, and drug dependents are able to complete the intervention programs given by them.

/dbs

