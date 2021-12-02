Tawason declared drug-cleared barangay by PDEA-7

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Another barangay in Mandaue City has been declared drug-cleared by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Barangay Tawason was declared a drug cleared barangay today after the deliberation of PDEA-7’s Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing.

Tawason is the second barangay in Mandaue to be declared drug-cleared by PDEA after Barangay Bakilid.

City Councilor Nerissa Soon Ruiz, focal person of the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC) said Tawason was able to account for its 53 drug dependents.

They were all on the watchlist of PNP but have already completed their four-month community-based drug rehabilitation program.

Earlier, Ruiz said the city will give a P500,000 incentive to the barangays that will be declared drug cleared.

Bakilid, which was declared drug cleared last September received the city government’s incentive in November.

Barangay Subangdaku earlier said they are positive that they will be declared drug cleared early next year as they only lack a few requirements.

A drug-cleared barangay means that the barangay has accounted for all its drug dependents who were also able to complete all the intervention programs. /rcg

