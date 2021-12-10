bai Hotel Cebu’s Holiday Takeaways made especially for the season

The most wonderful time of the year is here and there’s no denying that we’ve all come to terms that the holidays are going to look a little different. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get the same Yuletide cheer going when we celebrate at the comforts of our home—experience love, peace, and joy with bai Hotel Cebu‘s Holiday Takeaways, specifically curated just for the season.

As sweet as the song goes, make it the merriest of holidays with our Holiday Grazing Box. Aside from the usual cheeses, cold cuts, and a bottle of wine, each box is also filled with Christmas goodies such as cookies and the ever-famous fruitcake. Perfect as a gift or just the missing piece to your holiday spread. Available in 3 sets: Graze-fully for Php 1,988 nett, Your Graze for Php 1,488 nett, and Say Graze for Php 988 nett.

Up for a cuisine adventure? Then add a bit of oishii to your holiday feast. Satisfy your authentic Japanese dishes with our to-go dishes from Ume Japanese Cuisine. Roll Combination to-go for Php 1,200 nett, Sashimi Combination for Php 1,800 nett, Salmon Sashimi for Php 1,600 nett, Sushi and Roll Moriawase for Php 1,600 nett, Natures’ Spring Roll for Php 1,500 nett, and Tuna Sashimi for Php 1,500 nett.

There’s something exquisitely classy about dishes from Marble + Grain Steakhouse. Whether you’re spending the holidays alone or have someone special to share it with, bai Hotel Cebu’s specially curated to-go boxes from Marble + Grain can be your holiday feasts brighter, exquisite, and more delicious.

Marble Gourmet Boxes such as Grilled Pork Chop for Php 455, Peri-Peri Chicken Php 425 nett, Salisbury Steak and Handcut Fries for Php 675 nett, Steak and Fries for Php 655 nett, Local Beef Medallion with Mashed Potato for Php 625 nett, Norweigian Salmon with Basmati Rice for Php 755 nett, Visayan Cod with Basmati Rice for Php 445 nett and Seafood Paella for Php 450 and set menu is available in 2 sets: Set A for Php 2,495 nett and Set B for Php 1,995 nett.

You can never go wrong with a basket of goodies. Whether it’s for your best bud who has an insatiable sweet tooth or your wine-lover dad, Wallstreet’s Christmas Hamper for Php 2500 nett has a little bit of something for everyone.

bai Hotel Cebu has indeed made the holidays festive with these takeaways, especially in these times where we could need a merrier and cheerful atmosphere for the most wonderful time of the year.

Holiday Takeaways are available until December 31, 2021. A 24-hour prior reservation is required. For orders, you can contact bai Hotel Cebu at (032) 342-8888, (032) 355-8888, or (032) 888 2500 or message them on Facebook at bai Hotel Cebu.

ADVERTORIAL