Enjoy Al Fresco Dining At bai Hotel Cebu

It’s safe to say screens have indeed taken over our lives. With meetings, catch-ups, group studies, and classes transitioning online, sometimes we are in dire need of an escape from the four-corners we usually see, and what better place for an outdoor escapade than at bai Hotel Cebu’s Pool Bar and Wallstreet.

Offering a wide range selection of food and beverage suited to anyone’s tastebuds, Wallstreet is indeed the place to be. Open daily from 7 AM to 7 PM and located in the heart of bai Hotel Cebu, this quaint and friendly cafe is more than what meets the eye. Not only do they offer fan-favorite brews like Caramel Macchiato and Americano, but they also have other food and beverage monthly specials. For August, it’s the humble and light Avocado Mousse retailing for Php 185 nett and a well-loved concoction of matcha and coffee, Creamy Espresso Matcha for Php 170 nett. Wallstreet also has WiFi available for anyone who has deadlines to beat or in for a quick study break.

Sometimes a change of scenery is all you need and what we mean is 21 stories high. A safe, spacious, and relaxing al fresco dining awaits atop bai Hotel Cebu’s Pool Bar. Serving dishes that are sure to heighten your dining experience along with the amazing view of the city skyline and for those who deeply miss their buy 1, take 1 Tonkotsu Ramen for Php 550 nett, no need to fret and ramen calm because for the meantime, they’re serving it at the Pool Bar, open for dine-ins only from 8 AM to 9 PM daily.

With al-fresco becoming a trend and a must for this time, bai Hotel Cebu has indeed provided more than what’s necessary. A safe and delicious dining experience for all their guests, whether it’s for a quick outdoor escape from the usual set-up or for the busy-bee with deadlines to beat.

Due to the recent quarantine classification of Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine, Wallstreet and Pool Bar’s al fresco dining is limited to 50% seating capacity. For more information to bai Hotel Cebu’s restaurants and al fresco dining, you may call them at (032)342 8888 or (032) 355 8888 or (032) 888 2500.

