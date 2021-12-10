No new COVID-19 admission in 48.5% of hospitals from Dec. 5 to 9 — DOH

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly half or 598 of 1,232 hospitals in the country did not have a COVID-19 admission from December 5 to 9, the Department of Health (DOH) said Friday, December 10, 2021.

“We have observed that nationally, 48.5 percent of hospitals reported no new COVID-19 admissions in the past five days from December 5 to 9,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online media briefing.

Based on DOH data, the Soccsksargen region had the the highest percentage of hospitals without a recent COVID-19 admission at 75.4 percent, followed by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao at 73.1 percent, and Northern Mindanao at 65.7 percent.

In Metro Manila, 39.2 percent or 62 of 158 hospitals did not have new COVID-19 patients on the same dates.

Flat case trend

According to DOH, the country had an average of 498 new COVID-19 cases from December 3 to 9, 27 percent lower than the 678 average cases from November 26 to December 2.

Vergeire also said that all major island groups and the NCR Plus show a “flat case trend” in the recent week.

The Philippines remains at minimal risk classification for COVID-19.

All regions are also at minimal risk except for Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Zamboanga Peninsula that are currently at low risk.

READ MORE: Hospitals in Cebu City now in safe zone

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy