Pagasa: Shear line may continue to bring rains over the weekend

CEBU, Philippines –Metro Cebu will continue to experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to a shear line, said the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA)-Mactan said on Friday, December 10, 2021.

“Kini (shear line) ang tinatawag nato nga convergence o pinagtagpo ng hangin gikan sa amihan ug hangin gikan sa easterlies, naghatag og mga kusog nga uwan,” Jhomer Eclarino, Pagasa weather specialist explained.

(This (shear line) is what we call the convergence or gathering of wind from the northeast monsoon and wind from the easterlies, this results in heavy rains.)

According to Eclarino, Metro Cebu will still experience “generally” mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms until the weekend.

“Pero makasiniti gihapon ta sunny period pero naa chance rain shower nga mokalit-kalit tungod kini sa shear line and amihan,” he added.

(But we can still experience sunny period but there will be chance of rain shower that will suddenly occur due to the shear line and amihan.)

According to Pagasa weather bulletin, moderate to strong winds from the northeast will prevail over the Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands with moderate to rough seas.

/dbs

