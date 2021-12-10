12.6K PWDs to start getting last tranche of financial assistance on Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The persons with disabilities (PWDs) will start getting their last tranche of financial aid from Cebu City tomorrow, Saturday, December 11, 2021.

The Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) said that there were 12,656 PWDs in all 80 barangays in the city.

The distribution will be done in the gyms or public schools depending on the barangay, but it will no longer be house-to-house because the schedule for distribution is based on the vaccination status.

Fully vaccinated PWDs will get their financial assistance on December 11, partially vaccinated individuals will get theirs on December 12, and finally, unvaccinated PWDs can get theirs on December 13, 2021.

All PWDs should receive P3,000 for the last tranche of the financial assistance equivalent to three months from October to December 2021.

“Among awhag nila nga magpabakuna na lang sila daan, abli man tanang sites run. Naa puy mga pop-up vaccination sites,” said Portia Basmayor, head of the DSWS.

(We are encouraging them to be vaccinated first, all the sites are open now. There are also pop-up vaccination sites.)

There are at least 20 vaccination sites open in the various barangays to accommodate PWDs and senior citizens, who need to get vaccinated so they can avail of their financial assistance as soon as possible.

Mayor Michael Rama clarified that all PWDs and senior citizens, even if unvaccinated, would get their financial assistance. The difference is in the schedule.

This was also one way of tracing those, who had yet to be vaccinated so they could be convinced on getting the jab.

For PWDs, who are not medically qualified to get vaccinated, they must present a medical certificate from a publicly practicing licensed physician to get exempted.

On the scheduled days for the unvaccinated, vaccinators will accompany the disbursers so those who want to get vaccinated will be vaccinated on site.

A second National Vaccination Days event will also be held from December 18 to 21, with 30 sites opened in Cebu City as well. Those, who have not yet been vaccinated, are encouraged to join the event.

The city still hopes to get herd immunity by year-end. As of now, a total 683,385 individuals are vaccinated in Cebu City, which constitutes 94.42 percent of the target population for herd immunity.

At least 596,799 first doses have been inoculated and 451,014 second doses. The total registered adults for the program reached 955,730 while total registered minors reached 61,225.

