Cebu City DRRMO prepares for expected storm

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) is on guard for possible disasters amid continuous rains and the possible passing of a tropical storm next week.

Disaster administrative head, Ramil Ayuman, said that a shear line had been affecting the overall weather in Central Visayas, particularly in Cebu City, causing continuous rains.

The rains might be light to moderate, but he warned those living in low-lying areas, riversides, and mountainsides that this might cause the softening of the ground leading to landslides.

The CDRRMO has been instructed by Mayor Michael Rama to meet regularly to prepare for the incoming storm next week, that may possibly hit Metro Cebu.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) is monitoring the LPA, which was located 1,945 kilometers east southeast of Mindanao.

While it has no direct impact on the country yet, it may develop into a tropical depression by Sunday and enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

“Nagexpect ta nga kanang mga landslide, flashflood. We are checking gihapon kining Kinalumsan River. Nagsige tag monitor asa ni dapita ang prone kaayo sa flooding,” said Ayuman.

(We expect landslides and flashfloods. We are also checking the Kinalumsan River. We continue to monitor what areas are prone to flooding.)

The CDRRMO encouraged the barangays to start monitoring as early as now their hazard-prone areas and be ready to immediately respond to incidents.

He said that the CDRRMO would prepare deployment to areas of concern so that in case an incident would happen, the personnel would be able to respond immediately.

Finally, he urged residents living in riversides and mountainsides to be vigilant anytime of the day for possible flooding and landslide.

