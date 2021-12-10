PAL plane veers off the runway at MCIA; passengers, crew safe

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Airlines (PAL) has confirmed the runway excursion incident of their flight PR2369 or the plane veered off the runway when it landed at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) at 11:40 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021.

This is despite the bad weather condition that the province of Cebu has experienced today.

According to PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna that all 29 passengers and 4 crew members, consisting of two pilots and two cabin crew members, were safe and were already transferred to Terminal 1 of the airport.

PAL also assured the affected passengers, who came from Caticlan, that they would help them and take good care of their needs.

According to an earlier statement of GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corp., the PAL aircraft went off the paved surface and skidded off the grassy portion of the runway of the Mactan Cebu International Airport after it landed at the Mactan Cebu International Airport at 11:40 a.m.

Airport authorities and personnel from the Civil Aviation Authorities of the Philippines (CAAP) have immediately responded to the incident so that the turboprop of the PAL Express can return to the runway surface.

Edilyth Maribojoc of Communication Affairs of GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corp., in a statement today, said that the runway was already cleared at around 2:38 p.m.

The incident has also resulted in delays in 34 flights. The 34 flights affected are 16 arrival flights and 18 departure flights.

Maribojoc advised all affected passengers to coordinate with their respective airlines for the changes in their flight arrangements.

/dbs

