MPBL to allow fans to watch basketball games live at the stands

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) will treat Filipino basketball fans with an early Christmas gift as they now allow audience to watch games live at the stands.

The Pasay local government unit and the Games and Amusements Board have allowed the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League powered by TM invitational tournament at the SM Mall of Asia Arena to have 50 percent audience capacity to watch the games.

The invitational tournament will kick off today, December 11, Saturday featuring six games.

However, the league officials will be limiting to 1,400 people, who will be allowed to watch the live games inside for the first two days of the tournament as a dry-run.

“We all know that the fans are excited to be allowed back inside the SM Mall of Asia Arena,” said Chooks-to-Go President Ronald Mascariñas.

“The first two days though will be our test on how we can fully bring the fans back at the MOA Arena. If our protocols prove to be safe, we will gradually bring more fans in and, hopefully, have 7,500 fully-vaccinated fans inside the venue come the playoffs,” said Mascariñas.

Almost a thousand tickets will be given for free for those, who want to watch the games in the first two days of the tournament this weekend.

However, everyone is required to present a valid identification card and their vaccination certificate to avail of the free ticket.

Opening the hostilities at 9:30 am in this league are the Iloilo United Royals and league newcomers Negros Muscovados.

At 12:00 nn, the league will hold an opening ceremony which will be graced by MPBL founder Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Mascariñas.

All 22 teams will have a parade as well with their respective muses.

Lakan season runners-up San Juan Knights-Go for Gold AICC then begins its campaign against Val City-MJAS Zenith at 1:30PM followed by All-Star Bacolod Ballers taking on the Bacoor Strikers at 4:00 PM.

At 6:30 PM, the Bulacan Kuyas and the Imus Bandera – Buracai de Laiya open hostilities in Pool D.

The Bicol Volcanoes-LCC Malls and Basilan-Jumbo Plastic Medical Depot will cap opening day.

