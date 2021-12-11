DFA to cancel, dispose all unclaimed passports

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will cancel and dispose all unclaimed passports that were scheduled for release before December 2020.

In an advisory, the DFA said those who have yet to claim their passports that were scheduled for release before that period can claim them before Jan. 7 next year at the DFA Consular Office where they were processed.

“Those who are unable to claim their passports at the respective DFA Consular Offices before 7 January 2022 must file a new passport application after securing a certificate of unclaimed passport from DFA Aseana or at the DFA Consular Office where they were processed,” the DFA said.

