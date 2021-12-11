2 men from mountain brgy of Malubog, Cebu City arrested for rape

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two men from the mountain barangay of Malubog in Cebu City will be spending Christmas in jail after they were arrested for allegedly raping a minor.

The suspects are considered as the top 2 and 3 most wanted persons in Central Visayas. They were arrested early on Saturday morning, December 11, according to a report from the Investigation and Detective Management Unit of the Cebu City Police Office (IDMU-CCPO).

No bail is recommended for their temporary liberty.

The first suspect, who is now 71-years-old, is wanted for five counts of rape and is the second most wanted person in the region, according to the IDMU report.

The second suspect, a 42-year-old meat vendor, is considered the top 3 most wanted person in Central Visayas. He is facing charges for two counts of rape.

Both men are accused of raping a relative, who was still a minor when the incident happened, a few years back.

IDMU said the warrants for their arrest were issued on December 7 by Hon. Ester M. Veloso, presiding judge of Regional Trial Court Branch 6, Cebu City. / dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy