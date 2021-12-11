2 men from mountain brgy of Malubog, Cebu City arrested for rape
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two men from the mountain barangay of Malubog in Cebu City will be spending Christmas in jail after they were arrested for allegedly raping a minor.
The suspects are considered as the top 2 and 3 most wanted persons in Central Visayas. They were arrested early on Saturday morning, December 11, according to a report from the Investigation and Detective Management Unit of the Cebu City Police Office (IDMU-CCPO).
No bail is recommended for their temporary liberty.
The first suspect, who is now 71-years-old, is wanted for five counts of rape and is the second most wanted person in the region, according to the IDMU report.
The second suspect, a 42-year-old meat vendor, is considered the top 3 most wanted person in Central Visayas. He is facing charges for two counts of rape.
Both men are accused of raping a relative, who was still a minor when the incident happened, a few years back.
IDMU said the warrants for their arrest were issued on December 7 by Hon. Ester M. Veloso, presiding judge of Regional Trial Court Branch 6, Cebu City. / dcb
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.