CCPO to tap BPSO, force multipliers in securing Misa de Gallo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The police on its own will not be able to secure all Cebu City churches that will be holding dawn Masses.

To compensate for their lack in manpower, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they will be tapping the assistance of Barangay Public Safety Officers (BPSOs) and other force multipliers when dawn Masses start on December 16.

But their deployment plan will only be finalized after they also receive the guidelines coming from the city government and the Archdiocese of Cebu.

This early, Parilla said, they are already anticipating the presence of a huge crowd at the different church grounds with the adjustment of the city’s curfew hours, now from 12 midnight to 3 a.m.

During their coordination meeting, a proposal was raised on the possibility of also holding Misa de Gallo in open spaces in order to accommodate more churchgoers. This was well received even by the police.

By identifying additional venues, massgoers will also be dispersed.

Parilla said chapels and gymnasiums are among those being considered as additional Mass venues for this year’s Misa de Gallo.

But doing this will also require additional security personnel. This is the reason why they are tapping the assistance of BPSO and other force multipliers in securing Mass venues.

For barangays where big Mass venues are located, they will be taping the assistance of BPOs and force multipliers who come from neighboring barangays. But they are yet to finalize their actual deployment plan as they also continue to wait for the guidelines from City Hall and the Archdiocese of Cebu.

And aside from the deployment of secure personnel who will especially oversee compliance with health protocols, Parilla said, at least 40 mobile patrol cars will roam city streets as early as 3 a.m. to provide security to those who will be commuting to their parishes.

Parilla said they have also started the conduct of information dissemination to especially remind the public of the need to always unplug their appliances before they leave their homes to hear Mass to prevent fire occurrences and to always lock their doors to discourage theft.

RELATED STORIES:

EOC reminders to sites holding Misa de Gallo: Follow health protocols

Cebu City’s new curfew starts from 12 midnight to 3am for minors and 10pm to 4am for minors

/ dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy