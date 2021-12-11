EOC reminders for sites holding Misa De Gallo: Follow health protocols

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is reminding all the sites outside the churches that plan to hold the Misa De Gallo to follow health protocols at all times.

Councilor Joel Garganera, EOC deputy chief implementor, said that the template from 2020 was already laid out for the Misa De Gallo, with the barangays and parishes coordinated.

“Atong template last year intact na. Possible nga sites outside, observe social distancing lang ta,” said Garganera.

(Our template for last year is already intact. Possible sites outside, we should observe social distancing.)

The sites that want to hold the Misa De Gallo must seek the permission of the barangays, and then the barangays will provide a contingency plan to the EOC.

If too many sites will apply in a barangay, the barangay may choose not to permit a site for the Misa De Gallo because more sites will also mean more security enforcers are needed.

As usual, whether church or gym, the Misa De Gallo, must observe the proper health protocols including the wearing of masks and observe social distancing.

It is encouraged that only vaccinated individuals can enter the churches, but also that unvaccinated individuals including young children will be discouraged to go to the Misa De Gallo as well.

Open areas such as those outside churches may be able to accommodate unvaccinated individuals, but children are still discouraged because of their tendency to move around.

The councilor appealed to the public who would be attending the Misa De Gallo to be vigilant because although the city was experiencing an all-time low number of COVID-19 cases, the threat of the Omicron variant was present.

He urged them to either get vaccinated or avoid attending the Misa de Gallo at all.

