Archdiocese tells Cebu churches to keep Misa de Gallo capacity at 50% maximum

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Archdiocese of Cebu has rolled out guidelines for the observance of this year’s Misa de Gallo.

The Archdiocese has released Circular No. 29/21, dated December 9, outlining the policies churches must implement in conducting Misa de Gallo, also known as Simbang Gabi or Aguinaldo Masses.

“As a general rule, all the Misas de Gallo are to be closely coordinated with your respective Local Government Units. This includes those to be held in covered courts or barangay gyms, if ever allowed by your respective Local Government Units,” portions of the three-page circulate said.

It was signed by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, and Msgr. Renato Beltran Jr., the Archdiocesan Chancellor.

Since threats of COVID-19 continue to loom, the Archdiocese has sustained several restrictions implemented before.

These included keeping the church’s maximum capacity at 50 percent only in compliance with the standards set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF).

The traditional kissing of the image of the Baby Jesus during Christmas Eve Mass on December 24 is also still disallowed, as well as holding themed shows or theatrical plays inside the church before the dawn Masses.

“The Misa de Gallo is a celebration of prayer, worship, and liturgy,” they added.

On the other hand, the Archdiocese has reallowed barangay chapels all over Cebu to conduct their Dawn Masses or Simbang Gabi, subject to several conditions.

“Generally, Misas de Gallo are to be celebrated in parish churches. In order to decongest our parishes, said Masses can be celebrated in well-ventilated spacious barangay chapels, in covered courts or barangay gymnasia but with the expressed permission given by your respective Local Government Units, at least from the barangay level,” the Archdiocese said.

The church also said chapels inside subdivisions in Cebu City may be permitted to celebrate Misa De Gallo, provided that the request came from the homeowners’ association, who in turn will also be responsible for the implementation of health protocols.

“Also, these subdivision chapels should have regular Sunday Masses even before pandemic times,” they continued.

The Archdiocese also advised those in Cebu City, who want to hold Misas de Gallo in venues that have not previously conducted Masses to coordinate and ask permission from the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

Cebu City is currently under Alert Level 2 which is expected to last until December 31.

