Alin Group of Companies opens Mandaue City corporate office

With the unprecedented growth of e-commerce, not just in the Philippines but around the world, Alin Group of Companies, a logistics solutions provider, is set to expand its reach and services to provide businesses more opportunities in the logistics industry.

On December 8, 2021, the logistics company officially inaugurated its corporate office in Tipolo Square in Mandaue City, Cebu alongside its other three branches located in Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, and Las Piñas.

According to Israel Alin, Chairman and CEO of the Alin Group of Companies, the recent opening of their office in Cebu is in preparation for the tremendous potential of logistics business due to the rapid growth of e-commerce and digitization even during the pandemic.

“It is fitting to choose this economic powerhouse which is Metro Cebu as the headquarters of our company. It is with great honor that we share with you this company milestone as we work ever closer to our vision to be the best Filipino logistics solutions provider all over the world,” Alin said.

L-R: Joshua Kim, Alin Cargo Express Partner – Korea; Steven Yu, MCCCI President; Mossan Abas, Alin Cargo Express Partner – Dubai and Japan; Israel Alin, Alin Group of Companies Chairman and CEO; and Felix Taguiam, CCCI President. | James Amistad

Alin added that in the next few months, they will also be opening new branches across the country.

In addition, they also launched an exclusive booking and delivery app for Alin Cargo Services for easy, fast reliable, and on-demand services during the inauguration of the four branches.

Alin Group of Companies’ Services

Alin Group of Companies started its operations in 2006 as a customers broker firm. From this small beginnings, the company grew steadily and expanded into integrated businesses such as trucking, trading, import and export, forwarding logistics, and soon, money remittance.

Over the years, the company has grown internationally with its branches in Thailand, Dubai, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, and China with plans of expansion in Europe and in the United States.

Now offers franchising

As it continues to grow and expand, the company wants to provide livelihood opportunities to Filipinos by opening Alin Cargo Express for franchising at a special promo of P188,000 in 20 locations: Laguna, Rizal, Cavite, Pampanga, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Quezon City, Metro Manila, Naga City, Pangasinan City, Isabela City, Mandaue City, Iloilo City, San Carlos City, Tacloban City, Davao City, Tagum City, General Santos City, Butuan City, and Zamboanga City.

For franchise inquiries, you call their landline number (032) 514 5162 or you may send an e-mail to [email protected]. You may also like to visit their headquarters at 2/F, Tipolo Square, Tipolo, Mandaue City, Cebu.

The Pillars of ALIN: Attitude, Leadership, Integrity and Nurturing – will serve as a strong foundation as we emerge from a global crisis as we slowly reopen our economy, resume our trade and restart our businesses.

With these pillars, the company will continue to serve as a strong foundation to emerge from the global crisis as the economy slowly open and trade resume.

