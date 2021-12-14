Cop to face criminal raps over road incident that killed two people in Bohol

TAGBILARAN CITY — Charges of reckless imprudence resulting in double homicide, multiple physical injuries, and damage to properties will be filed against a police officer who hit several vehicles that killed two people and injured several others over the weekend.

Col. Osmundo Salibo, provincial director of the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO), identified the police as Patrolman Ruben Digawan Ayuban, 31, a resident of Sierra Bullones town who was currently assigned at Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB)-7 in Catagbacan Norte in Loon town, Bohol.

Salibo said the suspect, who was still wearing his police uniform, was arrested by the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT).

Based on the initial investigation of the traffic section of the Tagbilaran City Police Station (TCPS), the suspect’s vehicle hit two women identified as Lisa Orias Jimenez and Aileen Felisilda Apatan on the night of December 12.

Jimenez and Apatan were brought to the hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Ayuban also collided with a motorcycle and hit two other persons that same night, police said.

The suspect did not stop and eventually bumped a tricycle on CPG North Avenue.

The victims were all brought by Tarsier 117 to Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

Ayuban was placed at the custodial facility of Tagbilaran City Police Station.

In a statement, Col. Mary Crystal Peralta, chief of police of Tagbilaran City Police Station, said they are now preparing the cases that will be filed against the suspect.

Salibo extended his sympathy and condolences to the victims and assured them that justice will be properly served to them.

“I am assuring the immediate relatives of the victims that I will never condone (any irregularity),” said Salibo.

