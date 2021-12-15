Signal No. 1 up in central and northern Cebu due to #OdettePH

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Signal No. 1 was hoisted in central and northern Cebu early on Wednesday, December 15, due to Tropical Storm Odette.

In a Tropical Cyclone Bulletin issued at 5 a.m. today, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said strong winds may prevail and affect localities that include Daanbantayan town in the north up to Carcar City in the south and Pinamungajan in the midwestern part of the island province.

“Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property. Persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials. For heavy rainfall warnings, thunderstorm/rainfall advisories, and other severe weather information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your local PAGASA Regional Services Division,” the Pagasa advisory reads.

It added that Odette continues to intensify and is now nearing typhoon category.

“Further intensification is expected today through tomorrow as the severe tropical storm crosses the Philippine Sea. “ODETTE” is forecast to intensify into a typhoon within 12 hours and may reach a peak intensity of 155 km/h prior to making landfall tomorrow afternoon or evening. This tropical cyclone may see some slight weakening as it crosses the Visayas and Palawan, but it is forecast to remain within the typhoon category.”

As of 4 a.m. on Wednesday, the center of Severe Tropical Storm Odette was estimated 735 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. It has maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center and gustiness of up to 135 km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is now in effect in the following areas:

Visayas

Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, and the northern and central portions of Cebu including Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Asturias, Carcar City, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Toledo City, City of Naga, Balamban, Minglanilla, Cebu City, Talisay City, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, and the eastern portion of Misamis Oriental including Magsaysay, Gingoog City, Medina, Talisayan, Balingoan, Kinoguitan, Sugbongcogon, Salay, Jasaan, Balingasag, Lagonglong, Binuangan, Claveria, Villanueva, Tagoloan

