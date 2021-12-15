Visayan Electric prepares for Typhoon Odette

Visayan Electric has already activated its contingency plans in preparation for Typhoon Odette, which has been forecasted to hit Cebu Thursday.

The electric utility has intensified its tree trimming activities to lessen the possibility of power interruptions caused by branches touching power lines. It has also coordinated with local government units in its franchise area, as well as billboard owners to start taking these down for safety purposes.

Starting December 15, a total of 28 crews per day will be assigned in different areas within the franchise. The crews, composed of at least 2 personnel each, are divided into four 12-hour shifts to ensure there are responders for emergencies at all times.

Visayan Electric advises the public to immediately report fallen poles, broken wires, and other electrical emergencies to any of the following customer contact centers:

Customer Hotline 230-8326

Globe – 09662784225 (available on Dec 16)

TM – 09556221945 (available on Dec 16)

Smart – 09691938244 (available on Dec 16)

or send them a message at the official Visayan Electric Facebook and Twitter pages.

These customer touchpoints are available 24/7. Please be ready with your Account ID/ Meter No./Pole No. when reporting emergencies.