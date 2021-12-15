Tracy Perez among Top 5 winners of Beauty With a Purpose challenge

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez just keeps on giving!

On Wednesday, December 15, the Miss World Organization announced the Top 5 winners of their Beauty With A Purpose (BWAP) video challenge and their list included Tracy’s name on it.

Tracy’s BWAP entry entitled “Para Kay Nanay” is dedicated to her late mother, Chona, and all the single mothers in the world.

READ: Tracy Maureen Perez earns spot in Top 10 of Miss World 2021 Beauty With A Purpose Challenge

In her Instagram post, Tracy said she is happy to share this feat especially to all the Filipino single mothers who worked hard to raise their children well.

“Philippines!! We made it to the top 5 of the BWAP final round. Miss World Organization will also be coming to the Philippines to fund my project Mommy Chona, this is for you and to all the solo parents out there , ” reads her caption.

With her early wins in the competition, Tracy is facing the coronation night headstrong as she unfolds her dreams one at a time.

“This was all just a dream and now it’s finally happening thank you everyone for the continuous support!! A few more days before the coronation night, lalaban tayo!! ,” she said. / dcb