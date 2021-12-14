Tracy Maureen Perez earns spot in Top 10 of Miss World 2021 Beauty With A Purpose Challenge

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Miss World Philippines Tracy Maureen Perez made another mark in the Miss World 2021 pageant after she was named one of the Top 10 finalists in its Beauty With A Purpose Challenge.

Her entry which she called “Para kay Nanay” was dedicated to her late mother and all the single mothers in the world.

This entry was related to her pronouncement during the pageant’s first head-to-head- challenge that she was a miracle baby and was raised by a solo parent.

The Miss World Organization posted the list of Beauty With A Purpose Challenge (BWAP) winner on its social media accounts on Tuesday morning, December 14.

Tracy’s two-minute entry garnered so much attention not just because of how well she delivered her piece but because it resonated to everyone that she was speaking from her heart.

Surely, Tracy’s BWAP entry is expected to help empower women, especially the single mothers out there.

Viva, Tracy! / dcb