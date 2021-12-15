OdettePH: 338 passengers, 302 vessels stranded in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 338 passengers and 302 sea vessels are currently stranded in the different ports in Cebu due to Typhoon Odette.

Storm Signal Number 1 has been raised in the Island of Cebu while Signal Number 2 has been raised in the Camotes Islands.

Portions of Bohol is already in Signal No. 2 while the rest of the island as well as the provinces of Siquijor and Negros Oriental are under Signal No. 1.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7), there are 338 passengers stuck in the ports of Bogo, San Remigio, Argao, Toledo, Cebu City, Lapu-lapu City, and Mandaue City in Cebu; Tubigon, Bohol; Siquijor; and Dumagute and Tamlan in Negros Oriental.

Most of the stranded passengers are in the Dumaguete Port in Negros Oriental with 136 stranded here.

There are 54 vessels, 15 motorbancas, and 117 rolling cargoes stranded in the different ports as well. At least 68 other vessels have sought shelter in the ports.

PCG-7 reminded sea vessel operators that while the storm signal is raised, sailing is strictly prohibited due to the expected strong waves and winds.

Smaller sea vessles such as fishing boats and motorbancas are highly discouraged on sailing to the sea as they are more prone to getting swept by the waves.

Passengers are also adviced to no longer go to the ports knowing that trips are cancelled so that they will not crowd the ports. They are urged to wait for the lifting of the storm signal before going to the ports.

/bmjo

