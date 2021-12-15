OdettePH: Heavy equipment ready in Cebu City for possible flooding, landslide

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Heavy equipment and manpower are ready to be deployed as Cebu City prepares for the coming of Typhoon Odette.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) said that they have completed the inventory count for all equipment and facilities including ambulances that will be deployed to the different barangays on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

The state weather bureau on Wednesday noon, December 15, placed the entire island of Cebu under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No. 1 as Odette intensified into a typhoon.

The CDRRMO will be identifying the areas prone for landslide and flooding in order to allocate more equipment and resources here.

The goal of the CDRRMO is to have at least one heavy equipment for each hazard-prone barangay.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, the City Council chairperson for infrastructure, said that a group of contractors are offering their equipment for the city’s use.

The Cebu Contractors Association Inc., has written to Mayor Michael Rama offering their equipment and manpower to the city in case these should be needed during the typhoon.

The Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) has committed their heavy equipment to the city.

A private contractor has also offered 20 dump trucks, 10 for each city district, to be used during the typhoon whether for evacuation, dredging, removal of debris or others.

“Ang amo plan is kada bridge naa gyod miy istation nga backhoe ug kaning ug dump truck. Kada mountain barangay sad naa gyod tay equipment,” said Guardo.

In some areas, preventive dredging will be done to collect any debris that may have accumulated so that flooding will be reduced in the river areas.

The councilor is urging more private establishments to offer their services to the city government during the typhoon.

The city needs more heavy equipment, chainsaws, shovels, and other devices for responding to possible flooding and landslides.

Guardo said they hope the construction service establishment will lend a hand during the impending typhoon

For residents living in hazard areas, the CDRRMO encourages them to assess their situations and evacuate ahead of time.

Schools and churches are also encouraged to open their doors to evacuees.

The CDRRMO will also release a list of hazard prone areas and the evacuation centers for each within the day.

Barangays are encouraged to evacuate residents who are living in hazard prone areas as early as Wednesday.

/bmjo

