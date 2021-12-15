Camotes under Storm Signal No. 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More areas are now placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 as Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) gained strength before making its first landfall.

The state weather bureau declared TCWS No. 2 in a total of 87 areas from Visayas and Mindanao, including Camotes Islands in northeastern Cebu.

The rest of Cebu, on the other hand, remains under TCWS No. 1, based on the 5 p.m. severe weather bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Other localities in the Visayas placed under TCWS No. 2 included the southern portion of Eastern Samar (City of Borongan, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Llorente, Lawaan, Balangiga, Giporlos, Quinapondan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Salcedo, Mercedes, Guiuan), the southern portion of Samar (Basey, Marabut, Santa Rita), Southern Leyte, the central and southern portions of Leyte (Ormoc City, Jaro, Alangalang, Tacloban City, Palompon, Merida, Isabel, Palo, Santa Fe, Pastrana, Tanauan, Dagami, Tabontabon, Tolosa, Julita, Dulag, Burauen, Albuera, City of Baybay, La Paz, Mayorga, Macarthur, Javier, Abuyog, Mahaplag, Inopacan, Hindang, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Babatngon), and the eastern portion of Bohol (Garcia Hernandez, Jagna, Sierra Bullones, Dagohoy, Talibon, Trinidad, San Miguel, Pilar, Duero, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Mabini, Ubay, Bien Unido, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia).

Those from Mindanao included Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the northeastern portion of Bukidnon (Impasug-Ong, Malitbog), the eastern portion of Misamis Oriental (Villanueva, Jasaan, Claveria, Balingasag, Lagonglong, Salay, Medina, Gingoog City, Magsaysay, Talisayan, Balingoan, Kinoguitan, Sugbongcogon, Binuangan), and Camiguin.

Damaging gale and storm-force winds with speeds between 61 to 120 kilometers per hour (kph) are expected within 24 hours in areas under TCWS No. 2.

Pagasa reported that Odette continues to gain strength as it moves closer to land. It now packs winds with speed up to 130 kph, and gustiness of 160 kph.

Odette’s center was spotted 485 kilometers east of Hinatuan town, Surigao del Sur, moving at a direction of westward northwestward at a speed of 25 kph.

Weather specialists maintained their earlier forecast that the storm would make its first landfall within the Caraga and Eastern Visayas regions between Thursday afternoon and evening (December 16).

It will also pass Central Visayas, where Cebu is located, on Friday, December 18.

See the complete list of active TCWS below.

TCWS No. 2

Visayas – The southern portion of Eastern Samar (City of Borongan, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Llorente, Lawaan, Balangiga, Giporlos, Quinapondan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Salcedo, Mercedes, Guiuan), the southern portion of Samar (Basey, Marabut, Santa Rita), Southern Leyte, the central and southern portions of Leyte (Ormoc City, Jaro, Alangalang, Tacloban City, Palompon, Merida, Isabel, Palo, Santa Fe, Pastrana, Tanauan, Dagami, Tabontabon, Tolosa, Julita, Dulag, Burauen, Albuera, City of Baybay, La Paz, Mayorga, Macarthur, Javier, Abuyog, Mahaplag, Inopacan, Hindang, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Babatngon), Camotes Islands, and the eastern portion of Bohol (Garcia Hernandez, Jagna, Sierra Bullones, Dagohoy, Talibon, Trinidad, San Miguel, Pilar, Duero, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Mabini, Ubay, Bien Unido, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia).

Mindanao – Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the northeastern portion of Bukidnon (Impasug-Ong, Malitbog), the eastern portion of Misamis Oriental (Villanueva, Jasaan, Claveria, Balingasag, Lagonglong, Salay, Medina, Gingoog City, Magsaysay, Talisayan, Balingoan, Kinoguitan, Sugbongcogon, Binuangan), and Camiguin.

TCWS No. 1

Luzon – Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, the southern portion of Quezon (Guinayangan, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, San Narciso, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Andres), Marinduque, Romblon, the central and southern portions of Oriental Mindoro (City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao), the central and southern portions of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay), and the northern portion of Palawan (Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, El Nido, Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands.

Visayas – Northern Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, Biliran, the rest of Leyte, the rest of Bohol, Cebu, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Guimaras, Iloilo, Antique, Capiz, and Aklan.

Mindanao – The northern portion of Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel), the northern portion of Davao de Oro (Monkayo, Compostela, Montevista, Laak), the northern portion of Davao del Norte (San Isidro, Kapalong), the northwestern and central portions of Bukidnon (City of Malaybalay, Cabanglasan, San Fernando, City of Valencia, Lantapan, Talakag, Baungon, Libona, Sumilao, Manolo Fortich), the rest of Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, the northern portion of Lanao del Norte (Iligan City, Tagoloan, Pantar, Baloi, Matungao, Linamon, Kauswagan, Poona Piagapo, Bacolod, Maigo, Kolambugan, Munai), the northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Dumingag, Mahayag, Molave, Josefina), the northwestern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Dipolog City, Polanco, Piñan, Mutia, Dapitan City, La Libertad, Rizal, Sibutad, Siayan, Sindangan, Bacungan, Salug, Godod, Liloy), and the northern portion of Lanao del Sur (Tagoloan II, Kapai, Bubong).

