Mandaue may cancel vaccinations due to #OdettePH

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Vaccine Operations Center (VOC) may cancel their regular COVID-19 vaccinations due to typhoon Odette.

The city’s five vaccination sites remained open on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes, VOC operations head, said that they have seen that there were still many individuals mostly scheduled second dosers who went to the vaccination sites on Wednesday morning.

Mandaue conducts COVID-19 vaccination from Mondays to Fridays. There is also the Mobile Vaccine Clinic during the weekend. They also have off-site vaccinations at the barangays, at the companies and private schools that would request the VOC.

Dargantes said because of the typhoon, they may cancel their regular vaccinations but they would still need to assess the situation on Thursday and on Friday.

She said they will make an announcement whenever they decide to cancel the vaccination.

“If makita gyud nato nga delikado na most especially we have tents outside kinahanglan mangyud na hipuson, most probably we will just announce if we will cancel it out right nalang kanang on the days nalang,” said Dargantes.

Mandaue City and the entire Cebu Island have been placed under Storm Signal No. 1 as of Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Dargantes said that the second round of the National Vaccination Days that are scheduled Wednesday until Friday was moved as also mandated by the national government from Monday to Wednesday because of the typhoon.

As of December 14, based on the Cebu Vaccination Statistics data, 90 percent of the city’s eligible population have already received their first dose while over 71 percent are fully vaccinated.

