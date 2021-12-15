Archdiocese of Cebu on Misa de Gallo amid #OdettePH: ‘The show must go on’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Archdiocese of Cebu said the Misa de Gallo will continue despite the incoming Typhoon Odette, which is expected to hit Cebu on December 16 or 17, 2021.

Monsignor Joseph Tan, the spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Cebu, said that the Misa de Gallo will continue and parishes are required to follow the rules and guidelines of the Interagency Task Force (IATF) for COVID-19.

“The show must go on — we will follow all IATF requirements– no more no less,” said Tan in a text message to CDN Digital.

The Archdiocese released a circular ordering all parishes to pray an Oratio Imperata for deliverance from the Odette PH. The mandated prayer must be prayed during all masses in hopes to protect Cebu from the wrath of the typhoon.

“This Oratio Imperata for Deliverance from Typhoon Odette will be prayed during all Masses. As we pray to our Beloved Señor Sto. Niño and also seek the intercessions of Our Lady of Guadalupe de Cebu and Blessed Pedro Calungsod, may we do our share to be responsible and faithful stewards of Mother Nature,” said Archbishop Jose Palma in the circular.

The Oratio Imperata for Deliverance from Typhoon Odette is in Cebuano and in English and goes as follows:

ORATIO IMPERATA BATOK SA BAGYONG ODETTE

Labing Makagagahom ug Maloloy-on nga Dios

Magmumugna sa tanan!

Kaloy-i ang Imong katawhang Pilipino

Nga midangop Kanimo tungod sa kabangis sa Bagyong Odette!

Luwasa kami sa maong katalagman

Rindahi ang kapungot niini ug

Ibalibag kini ngadto sa kahiladman sa kadagatan.

Ampingi ang among mga kinabuhi ug mga banay.

Panalipdi ang among mga katigayonan.

Hatagi kamig katakos ug pagpaubos nga magtinabangay

Alang sa kaayohan sa kadaghanan

Ayaw tugoti nga kami mangahugno

Hinunoa, buligi kami sa

Imong pagtuo, paglaom, ug paghigugma.

Pahinumdomi kami nga tapos sa kangitngit adunay kahayag.

Kining tanan among gipangayo sa

Ngalan ni Kristo Among Ginoo.

Birhen sa Guadalupe. Ig-ampo mo kami.

Senior San Jose. Ig-ampo mo kami.

San Pedro Calungsod. Ig-ampo mo kami.

Sta. Genoviva – Patron batok sa mga katalagman – Ig-ampo mo kami.

Mga Santos ug Anghel sa Langit. Ig-ampo ninyo kami ug panalipdi kami.

ORATIO IMPERATA AGAINST TYPHOON ODETTE

Almighty and Merciful God, Creator of all!

Have mercy on your Filipino people

Who turn to you for help

As we face the ferocity of Typhoon Odette. Save us from this calamity.

Bind its anger and

Cast it into the depths of the sea.

Take care of us and our families, and

Keep watch over our properties.

Make us humble and worthy to work together

For the common good.

Do not allow us to be defeated

Rather, endow us with your faith, hope and love.

In the midst of these trials, make us see

The light at the end of the tunnel.

We ask these in the Name of Jesus, our Lord.

Our Lady of Guadalupe. Pray for us!

St. Joseph. Pray for us!

St. Pedro Calungsod.

Pray for us! St. Genevieve – Patron Saint Against Disasters – Pray for us!

All you saints and angels of heaven.

Pray for us and protect us always!

The Archdiocese of course encourages the faithful to be careful during the Misa de Gallo and to prioritize their safety amid the typhoon.

